Trowbridge tax referendum voter turnout just 1.6%
- Published
Only 1.6% of voters turned out in a referendum on the future of council tax, it has emerged.
It took counters less than an hour to collate the 438 ballots in Trowbridge, which has 27,436 eligible voters.
The poll was called by opposition Conservative councillors to give people a say on limiting future tax rises.
It is thought it cost tens of thousands of pounds to run the non-binding vote, which the town's council leader had branded as "totally unnecessary".
The referendum, or "parish poll", asked whether residents supported a three per cent cap on future tax increases at Trowbridge Town Council, with any proposed rises exceeding the cap subject to a further vote from residents.
It came about after the Tories criticised the ruling Liberal Democrats for this year's 10.1% rise in the town's part of the tax agreement.
'Major distraction'
The Tory councillor who called for the poll, Antonio Piazza, said beforehand it was the "first time in Trowbridge's history" residents had been given such an opportunity to have their say.
It was set up after the local Conservative MP described the town council as "fiscally incontinent".
A total of 384 backed a cap, 52 opposed one, and two ballot papers were rejected.
Liberal Democrat council leader Stewart Palmen described it as "a major distraction that was totally unnecessary".
A similar poll, with an extremely low turnout, was held in Salisbury last month.
The councils have yet to release the total cost to taxpayers, but each was expected to be in the tens of thousands of pounds.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk