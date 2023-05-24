Wiltshire traffic wardens to strike over unsociable hours pay
Traffic wardens across Wiltshire plan to strike again over proposed contract changes that would remove extra pay for unsociable hours.
Wardens, except those in Swindon, have rejected the proposed Wiltshire Council changes, saying they could cost staff up to 20 per cent of their salaries.
Members of the GMB union voted on the proposals last week.
Wiltshire Council's Andy Brown said they were "keen to resolve this dispute through collective consultation".
The GMB said the council had considered, and sought advice on, sacking all the wardens and re-employing them on a new contract, in a so-called "fire and rehire" exercise.
The council has denied this was considered, but the union said it had proof the council spoke to lawyers about it, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Amicable solution'
GMB regional organiser David McMullen, said: "This overwhelming vote for further strike action by our members shows their utter determination to resist the proposed pay cut which has been threatened for a year and a half.
"Council bosses have denied they have ever contemplated using 'fire and rehire', but GMB has in its possession documentary proof that in June 2022, the council sought legal advice from the solicitors firm, Bevan Brittan, where section 3.7 of the solicitors' response is advice to Wiltshire Council on "pushing through fire and rehire".
"GMB would prefer an amicable, negotiated solution, but if the council don't compromise, we are ready for the fight, with a fresh strike mandate."
Andy Brown, the council's deputy chief executive and corporate director of resources, said the claim of an "overwhelming" vote for further strike action had been overstated as only 23 members were balloted and only 14 had responded.
'Collective consultation'
He continued: "As we have stated throughout this process, we are keen to resolve this dispute through collective consultation, and so the continued reference to 'fire and rehire' is unhelpful.
"Like any reasonable employer, legal advice was sought on the process and options available, and this is an option that is available to employers.
"However, the fact that we have been engaged in collective consultation for nearly 18 months is evidence that we are looking for every possible way to avoid this outcome.
"In early April, we held another ACAS facilitated meeting with GMB, but the union did not put forward any counter-proposals to proposed changes to our unsocial hours policy.
"We will continue to work with all parties to try to reach an agreement so that our staff are fairly and appropriately rewarded while ensuring our policies are standardised."
