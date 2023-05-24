Trowbridge plan for £25m leisure centre unveiled
Plans have been unveiled for a £25m leisure centre to be built in a Wiltshire town.
The existing facilities in Trowbridge need replacing, with problems at the town's swimming pool likely to force it to close in the coming years.
Wiltshire Council wants to start building the complex opposite County Hall in 2025, if the plans are backed.
It says it is investing in leisure facilities when many councils in the West are cutting back.
"This central location is almost perfect," said Councillor Ian Blair-Pilling, Wiltshire's cabinet member for leisure.
"There are many thousands who can reach it in 20 minutes' walk. It will also bring a whole new destination and attraction to the centre of Trowbridge."
The new facility would include a large gym, a 25 metre six-lane pool, a separate learner pool, exercise class studios and an adaptable adventure playground.
It would also feature a "wellness suite" to provide a dedicated space for older people to exercise.
The council has consulted sports and user groups over the list of facilities, but it wants more input as it moves to the next planning stage with the project.
However, the town is likely to lose its diving pool when the existing facility closes, as creating a new one is considered too expensive, the council said.
The authority hopes to find a way of maintaining the existing squash courts and sports hall based at Clarendon Academy.
"This investment bucks the trend of what is being seen nationally and we don't think many other councils around the country are taking this kind of positive approach", Mr Blair-Pilling said.
Many councils have cut back on leisure spending, as it is not a service that is legally required.
But Wiltshire says the investment is worth it to improve public health and boost the town centre.
"We have been waiting for a long time and had lots of false starts", said Stewart Palmen Liberal Democrat leader of Trowbridge Town Council.
"But, from what I understand from the offering it is very very good news for Trowbridge."
The proposed site for the centre is on the council-owned East Wing car park.