Ukrainian family first to be homed under new scheme
- Published
A family fleeing the war in Ukraine have been the first to move into their home thanks to a new scheme.
Yuksel and Alina and their two children lived with a host family in Trowbridge before moving into their new house in Melksham.
Funded by the government, the home is one of 24 properties bought by Wiltshire Council to further support Ukrainian families.
Yuksel said: "This is the first time we have called a house our home."
He said he hoped the war ended soon so he could return to Ukraine, but was really happy with their accommodation and thanked the council for their help and support.
"Please do not stop the financial and emotional support you are giving to the Ukrainian families fleeing from the war," he added.
Funded as a result of a successful application for a Local Authority Housing Fund grant, Wiltshire Council Leader Richard Clewer said the homes were for Ukrainians "who are in desperate need".
"We are grateful to our many hosts, who continue to provide space and a warm welcome to Ukrainian guests.
"For those who can no longer stay with hosts, we encourage them to speak to their case worker and explore all options," he added.
According to Wiltshire Council, the county has welcomed 1,447 people from Ukraine so far, with each household having access to a named case worker to support and help them integrate into the community.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk