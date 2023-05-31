Organ donation: Families united by double lung transplant
Two families have met for the first time after a Salisbury man received a double lung transplant.
Stephen Henstridge, 66, received Michele Sephton's lungs in September 2019 after she died in a car crash.
At the time of the transplant Mr Henstridge had only weeks to live as he battled the terminal condition idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.
Ms Sephton's mother, Linda Sweetland, said the event was "overwhelming" but "absolutely wonderful".
Ms Sephton was 54 when she died in the road traffic accident while travelling to meet a friend in Hereford.
After a 15-hour procedure at the Royal Papworth Hospital, her lungs were transplanted into Mr Henstridge, saving his life.
Mr Henstridge and his wife Jackie Henstridge, 64, met their donor family 12 months ago but this weekend's event was a chance for the extended families to meet.
Both families coming together was a "wonderful" experience, said Mr Henstridge.
"When I see my donor family, from their tragedy, when I look in their eyes I see delight, happiness, contentment - it means a lot," he said.
'She would have been proud'
Around 30-40 people of all ages turned up for the family gathering.
Linda Sweetland, who is 83, said the experience was "absolutely wonderful".
"I'm sure if Michele's looking down she would have been so proud of everything and we're so proud of her," she said.
Ms Henstridge said the support from the donor family has been incredible.
"They understood to a degree what I was going through," she said.
"They've really supported us very, very well."
'Just like family'
Ms Cashman, Ms Sephton's 52-year-old sister, said the bond that has been built amongst the two families has brought comfort to her.
"When we think of our Michele it's something so good that came out of something so awful," she said.
"We are so lucky and grateful our recipient is Stephen - It feels like we've known each other for years."
Ms Sephton's other sister, Carolyn Palmer, 48, said: "Jackie and Stephen are just like family now.
"We're just looking forward to the future and spending more quality time together."
In July, Mr Henstridge took part in the British Transplant Games, representing The Royal Papworth Hospital.
He won a silver medal in the 50m and 100m breast stroke races, while being cheered on by his donor family.
Ms Sweetland, Ms Palmer and Ms Cashman were the only donor family supporting an athlete poolside.
Ms Sweetland was asked by the organisers to present medals to the athletes.
"It was a privilege- it seems odd to me that other people don't support but I wouldn't miss it for the world," she said.
Mr Henstridge had this message to organ donors: "You're all a hero of mine."
"All this that she's [Michele] created by giving me life, is truly a miracle."
