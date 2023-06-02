Marlborough Library to close for building repairs
A Wiltshire library will close this month for "urgent" floor repairs.
Marlborough Library will be temporarily shut to the public for four to six weeks from 12 June.
This is to allow a large section of the wooden floor timbers in the public area of the building to be repaired and replaced.
During the works, customers will be able to continue borrowing and returning books via a service run from the front door of the library.
Councillor Ian Blair-Pilling, cabinet member for libraries, said: "We are sorry we are having to temporarily close Marlborough Library.
"Unfortunately this was a necessary decision due to the location where the repairs are needed to ensure the safety of both the library users and our contractors.
"We thank everyone for their patience while these urgent works take place."
