Man arrested in Salisbury over alleged attempted rape
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape after a reported assault on a teenage girl.
Wiltshire Police said officers were called to Mill Lane in Stratford sub Castle on the outskirts of Salisbury just before 11:00 BST.
"Following a search we have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted rape and possession of a bladed article in a public place," the force said.
It asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact officers.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.