Man arrested in Salisbury over alleged attempted rape

Police said they were called to Mill Lane on Thursday morning

A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape after a reported assault on a teenage girl.

Wiltshire Police said officers were called to Mill Lane in Stratford sub Castle on the outskirts of Salisbury just before 11:00 BST.

"Following a search we have arrested a man on suspicion of attempted rape and possession of a bladed article in a public place," the force said.

It asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident to contact officers.

