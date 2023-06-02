Robbie-Jay Sims drowned at Cotswold Water Park, inquest hears
A man drowned when he got into difficulties while swimming at a sailing lake, a coroner has concluded.
Robbie-Jay Sims was with friends when he swam to a deep area at Cotswold Water Park last year.
Paramedics were called to the scene, on 18 July, but could not revive the 20-year-old, from Swindon.
At Swindon and Wiltshire Coroner's Court on Thursday, Mr Sims' death was recorded as an accident caused by drowning in fresh water.
He had been swimming at Lake 26, which is used by Whitefriars Sailing Club, when he got into difficulties.
There were "No swimming" and "Danger deep water and weeds" signs on the paths around the lake, the hearing was told.
Following Mr Sims' death, his family and friends released balloons at the site.
At the time his mum, Charlotte Oland, said he always had a smile, was very hard working and was "never too old to say, 'I love you mum'."
Ms Oland also described him as a "cheeky chappy" and "a joker", but he could be quite serious when he needed to be.
A statement released by Cotswold Water Park shortly after Mr Sims' death said staff were "devastated to hear of the tragedy".
They also warned anyone considering a swim in the lakes to "please put your safety first and find a lake that is specifically managed for open water swimming".
