Salisbury man charged with attempted rape of teenager

A wide shot of Mill Lane on the outskirts of SalisburyGoogle
Police said they were called to Mill Lane on Thursday morning

A man has been charged with attempted rape and possession of a bladed article after a teenage girl was assaulted.

Officers were called to Mill Lane in the Stratford sub Castle area of Salisbury at 11:00 BST on Thursday.

William Thomas, 28, of Macklin Road, Salisbury, has also been charged with committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm with the intent to commit a sexual offence.

He is in custody and due to appear at Salisbury Magistrates' Court on Monday.

