Wiltshire pig farm owners deny animal welfare charges
- Published
A Wiltshire couple who produced bacon which was sold at high-end farm shops have pleaded not guilty to animal welfare offences.
Roger Keen Farms Ltd faces 11 charges under the Animal Welfare Act and Animal By-Product regulations.
Roger and Rosemary Keen of Sandridge Farm, Bromham, Wiltshire, appeared at Salisbury Magistrates Court to deny all the charges.
They are next due to appear at Swindon Crown Court on 7 July.
