Swindon man gifted his mother's liver after transplant
A man who missed out on a liver transplant six times was given the gift of life by his mother after she was found to be a donor match.
Connor Meyrick, 27, received 65% of his mother Michelle's liver during a 12-hour operation and they are both recovering at their home in Swindon.
He was born with Caroli's syndrome - a rare genetic disorder which requires a liver transplant to prevent fatality.
"It feels amazing to be able to plan my future after so long waiting," he said.
The operation, which took place at the Royal Free Hospital in London during March, has given Mr Meyrick a "new lust for life".
"It feels amazing to be able to plan after so long and I've already booked tickets for a gig in Liverpool, seeing the comedian Jimmy Carr, and a trip to Newbury Races," he said.
"Who knows, I might be able to finally go abroad again in the not too distant future!"
Mr Meyrick was put on the transplant list three years ago and said that each time he missed out on a donor liver "it was extremely difficult to deal with".
As the years passed, his symptoms got worse.
"I was very fatigued, suffered from under-the-skin itching, crazy headaches, awful acne and, because I was jaundiced, my skin was very yellow," Mr Meyrick explained.
"Also being on the list meant I always had to be within two hours from hospital so that meant no going away."
He said it got the point where he could not go into work anymore.
Ms Meyrick said she was "keen" to explore the option of a live liver transplant.
"Frankly, I would have done anything for Connor," the 54-year-old said.
"He was worried about putting me through a major operation and it was me that had to persuade him that this was the right thing for everyone and that if the shoe had been on the other foot I know he'd have done it for me.
"Knowing that I'll be able to let him go off without worrying about how far he is from a hospital means everything."
