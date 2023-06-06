Wiltshire police investigate assault of teenage girl

A wide shot of Mill Lane on the outskirts of SalisburyGoogle
Police said they were called to Mill Lane on Thursday morning

Police are looking for witnesses after a teenage girl was assaulted in Salisbury.

Officers were called to Mill Lane in the Stratford sub Castle area at 11:00 BST on Thursday.

William Thomas, 28, from Salisbury, has been charged with committing assault occasioning actual bodily harm with the intent to commit a sexual offence.

Wiltshire Police want to hear from a woman who was walking along the footpath shortly after the incident.

She is described as being in her 20s and was wearing a grey dress.

