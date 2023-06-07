Wiltshire: Surrendered knives on display as campaign closes
More than 400 knives surrendered in Wiltshire have been displayed by police as an awareness campaign closes.
Operation Sceptre was a national initiative, across two weeks in May, to tackle knife crime from the root cause right through to enforcement.
It featured a knife surrender campaign to encourage the public, particularly young people, to hand in knives to surrender bins across the county.
Insp David Tippetts said: "Knife crime remains a complex issue."
"Each knife taken off the streets is a step towards making the streets of Wiltshire safer," he added.
Throughout the two week campaign, amnesty bins were available at 12 locations across the county, including Christ Church in Swindon, Amesbury Baptist Church, St James Church in Trowbridge and Warminster Civic Centre.
Those who handed in their weapons did not face being criminalised.
"Op Sceptre showcases the many varied and impactful ways in which Wiltshire Police is working to reduce knife crime and tackle violence," added Det Tippetts.
"Whether it's engaging with local communities, working with young people to dispel myths around knives or carrying out test purchases with retailers."
More than 400 knives were handed in over the two-week period.
There were 315 crimes involving a knife in the county in 2022, up from 269 the year before, with most happening in Swindon, Wiltshire Police figures show.
Crimes include stabbings, carrying a knife in public and threatening someone with a bladed weapon.
During two weeks of intensified action, officers visited schools and gave interactive presentations to young people on the risks of carrying knives.
They also conducted community engagement events, weapons sweeps, took knife arches to schools, and proactively patrolled in areas of high demand around gang violence.
