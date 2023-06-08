Three charged with wildlife offences over fox attack video
- Published
Three men have been charged after a video of a fox allegedly being unearthed and attacked by hounds was shared online.
The trio from Wiltshire, have all been charged with wildlife offences.
Aaron Fookes, 29, of Spye Park, Lacock, and Stuart Radbourne, 39, of The Common, Bromham, will appear at Swindon Magistrates Court on 5 July.
Alex Warden, 25, of Wood Road, North Bradley, will appear at the same court on 7 July.
Mr Fookes and Mr Warden have been charged with hunting a wild mammal with dogs contrary to S1 Hunting act 2004, and causing causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
Mr Radbourne faces one charge of hunting a wild mammal with dogs contrary to S1 Hunting act 2004.
Wiltshire Police said no action would be taken against two other people arrested in connection with the incident.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk