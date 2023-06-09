19th century Swindon building can be turned into flats
- Published
A late 19th century building can be turned into flats in its upper storeys after planning permission was granted.
The ground floor of the building on Regent Street, in Swindon, is used as a phone shop, but above that, the red-brick building has been vacant for about three months.
Moretons Investments Ltd have been given permission by Swindon Borough Council to convert the two upstairs floors into two flats.
The ground floor will stay as retail.
The one-bedroom flats would be arranged one per floor, with the open plan kitchen and living room looking out over the shopping street and the bedroom looking out at the back of the property, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
A second application by the developer, which would allow it to construct cycle storage at the back of the building and to narrow the retail space and put in a front door off Regent Street, has also been approved.
Swindon Borough Council's conservation officer emphasised how important the building is.
"It is an interesting and visual reminder of 19th Century development which in Swindon included its significant expansion post the arrival of the railway," they said.
The developer's application said: "This conversion and change of use will contribute towards the integration of more housing into Swindon's town centre where there is a clear need and will help in its regeneration."