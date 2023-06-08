Sir Seton Wills: Man who saved Swindon Town FC, dies aged 83
The man who saved Swindon Town FC from bankruptcy has died, aged 83.
Sir David Seton Wills heavily invested in the club between 1991 and 2007 - including the year the club was promoted to the Premier League.
The club, now owed by Australian Clem Morfuni, said it was saddened to hear of the death of its former majority shareholder.
It said his support was critical in ensuring its survival from the threat of liquidation.
It added in a tweet: "Everyone at Swindon Town Football Club would like to extend their condolences to all of Sir Seton Wills' loved ones."
A notice posted in The Telegraph said Sir Seton is survived by his wife Gillian and children Sarah, James, Victoria and Alice. He was a grandfather of ten.
His funeral is due to take place in Ramsbury, Wiltshire, later in June.
Swindon Town FC are currently playing in League Two.