Swindon stabbing: Boy,15 in life-threatening condition
A teenager is in hospital in a life-threatening condition after he was stabbed in Swindon.
Police were called to Meadowcroft Fields, in Upper Stratton, shortly after 20:00 BST on Thursday, following reports of disorder involving a group of youths.
A 15-year-old boy was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in Bristol.
There is a heightened police presence in Upper Stratton while inquiries are carried out, Wiltshire Police said.
