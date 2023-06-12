Dark underpass near Swindon station to be re-lit
- Published
A dark underpass near Swindon station is to be refurbished with £150,000 from Swindon Borough Council.
The money will be spent improving the lighting at Sheppard Street underpass to make it more appealing for pedestrians.
It is part of a wider £3m upgrade of the area near the Railway Village and station.
A contractor will be appointed soon and the work is set to be completed by spring 2024.
The council's tendering notice said the work would need to "respond to the historic surroundings and provide some interpretation and visual impact to make this underused route more appealing to our residents".
A new pocket park will be also set up near the entrance to the underpass, with electric outlets to allow for coffee vans to sell drinks there.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk