People evacuated in Amesbury after fire damages block of flats
- Published
People have been evacuated from a block of flats after a fire started in a nearby bin store and spread to the three-storey building.
Emergency services were called to Sandell Place, in Amesbury, Wiltshire, at 19:10 BST, on Friday.
More than eight fire crews tackled the blaze and the fire was extinguished by about 02:00 BST, said Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service.
About 16 flats, with 13 people in, have been evacuated and no-one was injured.
Stu Gillion, fire service group manager, said: "Two crews remained on scene overnight to monitor for hotspots.
"The building was evacuated, though no rescues were carried out, and a fire investigation is under way.
"We are assessing which flats are safe for people to move back into," Mr Gillion added.
The fire started in a bin store at the rear of the building, but it is not known what specifically caused it yet, the fire service said.
It added four flats had been seriously damaged by fire and smoke.
Wiltshire Council provided temporary accommodation for the evacuated people.
Amesbury councillor Mark Verbinnen said: "We managed to provide temporary accommodation last night for everyone who needed it and Wiltshire Council will be contacting everyone today about further accommodation."
