Swindon stabbing: Teen charged with attempted murder
- Published
A 15-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a stabbing in Swindon.
It follows disorder that took place in Meadowcroft Fields, in Upper Stratton, shortly after 20:00 BST on Thursday, during which a 17-year-old boy suffered serious injuries.
He was taken to Bristol's Southmead Hospital by air ambulance and remains in a serious but stable condition.
The 15-year-old boy has been remanded in custody, Wiltshire Police said.
The disorder took place near a funfair that was running on Meadowcroft Fields on Thursday evening.
"We continue to appeal for witnesses or information from the local community in relation to this incident," said a police spokesman.
The force issued a section 60 order across much of Swindon and Highworth shortly before 23:00 on Thursday.
The order gives officers enhanced powers to stop and search people in the area without requiring "reasonable grounds".
It will run until 22:55 BST and there remains a heightened police presence in the area.