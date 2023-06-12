Amesbury flat fire: Residents to meet landlord after blaze
Residents evacuated after a fire at a block of flats are to meet the housing association that manages the building.
Eight fire crews tackled the blaze in Amesbury in Wiltshire, which started in a bin store at 19:10 BST on Friday and led to 16 homes being evacuated.
Thirteen people still unable to return home are being supported by a foodbank, and by crowdfunding projects.
Residents will discuss safety with housing association Stonewater at the meeting.
Diane, a shop worker at the nearby One Stop, called 999 and started banging on doors when she first spotted the smoke.
"I ran up the stairs and shouted at everybody to get out," she said. "By the time I got round the back again, it had took (sic) hold quite severely."
"It was scary, but I didn't really think; I just went into automatic pilot and I was ringing on the bells and knocking on the doors and just shouting at people.
"The church was amazing and all the people from around the area, who were helping out as well," she added.
Wiltshire Council has provided temporary accommodation for people unable to return to their homes, and Val Smith, manager of the Alabare Charity Shop, said she had been giving out clothes.
"What they [the evacuated people] were wearing is all they've got," she said.
"They are in shock; quite emotional, especially one of the ladies, who was very tearful," she added.
An investigation into the fire, which seriously damaged four flats, is now underway. It is not known what specifically caused it yet, but the fire service said it could have been much worse.
Stu Gillion, group manager, Dorset & Wiltshire Fire Service, said: "Had we not put such a rapid intervention team in, to deal with the fire, this could easily have spread up through the roof and affected the whole building."
The block of flats are managed by housing association Stonewater.
A spokesperson for Stonewater said: "Thankfully, everyone is safe and no-one was hurt.
"The right fire safety measures are in place and certifications are up to date for this building."
Richard Clewer, leader of the council, said: "This is a very difficult time for the residents living in the flats affected by the fire and we are offering support and advice to them
"We're working alongside our partners and Stonewater Housing to ensure residents are kept informed."
Residents will meet representatives of the housing association on Monday and hope to find out when they can return home.
The nearby One Stop shop and Vet4Pets centre are also thought to have been affected by the fire.
