Rapist who targeted unconscious man in Warminster jailed
A rapist who attacked a man on a night out has been jailed for six years.
Elvis Barney targeted the victim after finding him collapsed in the street in Warminster, Wiltshire, on 17 December last year.
The victim asked Barney to call an ambulance after being woken by him, but instead he was dragged to a nearby flat and assaulted.
The 48-year-old was jailed at Salisbury Crown Court on Friday after admitting two counts of rape.
As well as his custodial sentence, Barney must serve an additional three years on licence.
The court heard the victim had spoken briefly to Barney, of George Street, Warminster, in a bar during the evening, but did not know him.
When Barney found him in the street, the victim repeatedly asked him to call an ambulance but he refused and claimed to be medically trained.
The man eventually managed to escape the address and call police from a nearby phone kiosk.
'A premeditated attack'
Barney was quickly identified and charged two days later.
In his police interview, he initially claimed to have been in his flat all evening - something that was disproved by CCTV.
He went on to admit he had been out in town but said he had never met the victim, which was again disproved by CCTV footage.
Det Con Simon Rogers, of Wiltshire Police, praised the victim for reporting the attack.
The officer said: "This was a premeditated attack where the suspect deliberately misled the victim when he needed medical attention.
"The victim put his trust in this stranger but sadly was taken into a flat and sexually assaulted.
"Without the bravery of the victim in this case Barney would not have been convicted and would remain a risk to the public."