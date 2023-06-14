Charity offers help with school uniform costs to Devizes families
An anti-poverty charity in Devizes has launched a scheme to help families afford school uniform.
One mother said her son was bullied because she could not afford his school's branded kit.
Now the local branch of the Trussell Trust, which works to end poverty, is offering to help families in need to pay for uniform.
One school, St Joseph's Catholic Primary, has also changed suppliers to make the clothing more affordable.
Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS), a mother at the school said even though unbranded uniform is permitted, students faced discrimination from their peers as a result.
"Shoes also cost a lot. There's some pre-loved uniform, but not in the right sizes," she said.
"I was told I wasn't eligible for any support and I had to take out a benefit advance on my universal credit to get my kids' school uniform, which I'm now paying back."
Alex Montegriffo, community organiser for Devizes with the Trussell Trust, also urged those who were struggling to get in touch with the organisation.
Gemma Payne, assistant head teacher at St Joseph's, said the change in supplier had made its uniforms more cost effective.
"We were lucky enough to get funding to purchase an embroidered hoodie for every student at the school, which is given to them free of charge, saving them the need to purchase this item for PE," she said.
'A way forward'
Second-hand uniform sales are also run at the school each term, with extra items sent to the local 'swap shop'.
Ms Payne said: "If any student finds that purchasing a school uniform is still difficult, we would be open to working with them to find a way forward and overcome this obstacle."
Elsewhere, Mr Montegriffo said Devizes School and Sixth Form's uniform was known to be expensive, with blazers costing between £34.50 and £44.00.
Ben Cave, vice principal at Devizes School, said: "If any parent feels they are in an appropriate position to receive help they can make contact with the school then of course we then help those parents out."
He added: "We are working both with local community charities who are looking to put a second-hand shop together and we do regularly reach out to parents.
"We are always looking for them to donate items of uniform and the only branded items that are actually required are the tie and the blazer."
