Cost of living: Hundreds of Swindon residents may be missing out on help
- Published
Hundreds of families in Swindon may not realise they are able to get extra help with the cost of living crisis, according to councillors.
Swindon Borough Council is hosting drop in events in libraries and community centres throughout June to reach residents.
People who need support paying utility bills, applying for benefits and accessing food banks are invited.
The council said it wants to "learn lessons" on reaching people in need.
Cabinet member for communities, Jim Grant, said: "The cost of living crisis has happened in the past two years, 18 months, and a lot of people are suffering as a result of higher food costs and higher energy bills.
"The Department of Work and Pensions stats in Swindon show children in low income households has risen from 6,000 in 2017 to over 9,000 now.
"I think there is a massive need and we, as a council, need to assist in helping those people."
Toothill resident, Carol Newcombe, 76, attended an event at the Link Centre library.
She said: "It's been absolutely brilliant here, I cannot praise them enough.
"We had a good chat and I've got the paperwork I need to take home with me."
Ms Newcombe went to the event to gain access to a discount on her water bills and improve her home's energy efficiency.
She said: "It definitely will make a difference to me. I keep an eye on every penny."
Stephanie Bruton, from Swindon Citizens Advice, has been helping residents access benefit support, including paying council tax or claiming benefits.
"I'd say maybe 65 to 70% of people that I see don't know that they're entitled to help paying council tax and getting benefits," she said.
Mr Grant said the roadshows were an experiment in reaching more people, adding the council were committed to more later in the year.
Similar events in Penhill and Highworth are due to be held later in July.
