Wiltshire cancer patient urges men to get prostate tested
- Published
A man diagnosed with prostate cancer is urging others to get tested after admitting he put off going to see his doctor.
Mark Johns, from Chippenham, was diagnosed with advanced prostate cancer last year, aged 70.
He said he now wishes he had known more about prostate cancer in advance.
Prostate Cancer UK has warned that thousands of men could be putting their lives at risk because of misconceptions about prostate cancer.
Mr Johns, who is currently having treatment to manage his cancer, said: "When symptoms finally manifested themselves, there were logical alternatives as to why I was feeling that way.
"It was only when the doctor sat down with me and talked to me that he joined the dots together."
Mr Johns said that during his diagnosis, he sent out "three very long emails" to everyone he knew, explaining why men should get tested.
"Many people went out and got tests," Mr Johns said.
"Sadly, two of them tested positive. They say they were grateful for the emails."
Around 44% of men do not know about prostate cancer, according to Prostate Cancer UK.
Director of the charity, Chiara de Biase, said: "Prostate cancer is incredibly easy to be missed.
"It's the most commonly diagnosed cancer in men, yet like many cancers, when caught in its earliest, most treatable phase, it doesn't present with symptoms.
"More than half of men we spoke to don't know where their prostate is and even more than that don't know what it does."
