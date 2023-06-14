Tisbury fire: Commercial property blaze spreads to train line
A fire has broken out at a commercial property in Wiltshire and spread to local rail lines, causing delays.
Crews were called to Station Works in Tisbury at 18:30 BST on Wednesday after reports from the public.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service advised residents to close doors and windows due to the smoke.
South Western Railway warned of rail delays on Wednesday evening, although lines at Tisbury have since reopened. No injuries have been reported.
A spokesperson for the fire service said: "About 30% of the property has been damaged and a small amount of fire has spread to the surrounding area, including the train line.
"Firefighters are using main lines and hose reel jets to tackle the fire and good progress is being made.
Crews from Shaftesbury, Mere, Wilton, Salisbury and Tisbury along with a water carrier from Andover are currently at the scene.
