Heatwave: People urged to use alternatives to A&E
People are being urged to use NHS services sensibly as the hot weather puts pressure on the West's hospitals amid the junior doctors strike.
Great Western Hospital in Swindon said it saw 560 patients on Monday, when they would normally see about 350.
Many attended for asthma or hay fever-related problems brought on due to the heat.
The challenge for hospitals is being compounded by industrial action involving junior doctors.
Dr Emma Coombes from the British Medical Association said they are finishing the strikes earlier than during previous industrial action.
"The weather is so hot and we were getting a few people suffering with sunstroke yesterday.
"We're worried about doctor safety as well as patient safety."
British Medical Association members are taking part in a 72-hour strike that started at 07:00 BST on Wednesday.
It is the third strike in the pay dispute.
Chief medical officer at Great Western Hospital, Dr Jon Westbrook, said "significant numbers of patients" have been going to hospital with respiratory issues in the past few days.
"We saw 560 patients on Monday, whereas normally we would be looking at about 350," he said.
The hospital is urging patients to use alternatives to A&E, including Walk-in Centre and NHS 111 online and by phone.
Regional Medical Director, NHS England South West, Dr Michael Marsh, said hospitals have put cover in place.
"The reality is the work we are seeing relates to just normal conditions, it is not caused by the strike, but obviously with less staff it is going to be a challenge to deal with extra demand that may come to the health system," he said.
"The issues of course is, with the very hot weather we have got, and the high pollen count, there is evidence we have got additional challenges."
Dr Marsh added that despite the strikes, hospitals are "well prepared to keep services running" adding that they are in "as good a place as we can be".
