Swindon: designs approved for 100-home village expansion
- Published
Details of the layout and appearance of 100 houses being planned as part of a large village expansion have been approved.
Developer Bellway Homes previously secured outline permission for the New Eastern Village (NEV) homes in Swindon.
However, it required further approval for the layout and design of the new houses to be built on a plot of land northeast of Wanborough Road.
The developer is working with Vistry Homes on the project.
Plans show the houses will be built in five blocks of about 20 homes, giving access to the main southern connector road which will run through the site from South Marston to the Commonhead Roundabout.
There are nine two-bedroom dwellings, 64 three-bedroom dwellings and 27 four-bedroom dwellings planned.
Sixteen of the houses will be classified as affordable, available for rent at 80% of the market rate.
Although critical of the original plans submitted in 2021, Swindon Borough Council's urban design officer was happier with revised proposals put in earlier this year, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
In a report recommending approval, they said: "The front gardens include a mix of hedgerows and other boundary treatments to soften the character and appearance of these areas of the site."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk