Chippenham celebrates its first pride event
A town is celebrating its first pride event, celebrating its LGBTQIA+ community.
Chippenham's first openly gay mayor Declan Baseley said it was "incredibly important" to acknowledge how views had become more progressive over the years.
Penny Richman, who first had the idea for the event, said she cannot believe it is going ahead.
"At first I thought it was going to be maybe 100 people in the park", she said.
"Now we have this huge event and I can't quite believe it's happening," she added.
Ms Richman's child came out to her as lesbian and later as non-binary.
"Myself and the community did not quite understand at first," she explained.
"If I couldn't understand it, having been part of the community for most of my life, then how can other people understand?"
She decided to make education about LGBTQIA+ people part of the pride event.
"We aim to host LGBTQIA+ Pride events that inspire, educate, commemorate and celebrate our diverse community within Chippenham and the surrounding areas," Chippenham pride said in its mission statement.
"We want everyone to know they are not alone."
Mr Basely said it was "important" for him to represent the town during the event.
