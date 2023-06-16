Tidworth crash: Boy, 13, in hospital with serious injuries

Ludgershall Road & A3026
The incident happened along Ludgershall Road in Tidworth

A teenage boy has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash.

Emergency services were called to Ludgershall Road in Tidworth, Wiltshire, at 08:36 BST following a report a car had hit a pedestrian.

The 13-year-old boy sustained serious injuries and was taken to Southampton General Hospital.

The driver of the Hyundai I10 involved in the collision was not injured, Wiltshire Police said.

The road remains closed while collision investigators are at the scene, and will stay shut for the duration of the school day, police added.

