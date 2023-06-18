Swindon homes damaged due to burst water main
A burst water main has caused extensive damage to several homes and damaged the surface of a road in Swindon.
Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service (DWFS) said crews were called to County Road at about 03:20 BST on Sunday.
The burst main had flooded the road near the County Ground Hotel, with the water reaching depths of around 1ft (30.5cm) in places.
Crews were on scene until around 08:00 BST and the road would remain closed for some time, according to DWFS.
A DWFS spokesperson said a "number of properties" were affected in the flood.
"A section of County Road and other surrounding roads remain closed and are expected to remain closed for a couple of days while Thames Water repairs the road damage," they added.
"A diversion route is in place. Residents in the area all have gas/electricity/water and Thames Water has now taken over the incident."
