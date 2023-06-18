Swindon: Passenger dies as car hits tree
A passenger has died after the car they were travelling in hit a tree.
Officers attended the incident in Kingsdown Road, Swindon, at about 21:45 BST on Saturday, where they said the man in his 40s died at the scene.
The driver of the vehicle, a woman in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drink-driving.
Police said the woman has been held in custody.
Wiltshire Police said it would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the crash or seen a white Audi A3 in the area at the time.
