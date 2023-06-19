Swindon flooding: Burst water main closes road until Friday
Residents have been told a burst water main which caused extensive damage to several homes and a "main road" could take weeks to fix.
The A4259 County Road in Swindon is closed in both directions from the Magic Roundabout to Manchester Road.
The burst main had flooded the road near the County Ground Hotel, with the water reaching depths of around 1ft (30.5cm) in places.
The road is not due to re-open until Friday at the earliest.
