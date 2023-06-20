Summer solstice 2023: Travel advice for Stonehenge celebration
- Published
Visitors hoping to celebrate the summer solstice at Stonehenge are being advised to use public transport or car share.
The event will take place on the morning of 21 June and there will be limited parking on site.
Parking will be available from 19:00 BST on 20 June until 06:00 the following day, and will shut once full.
Buses will run from Salisbury and the A303 is expected to be busy.
A 40mph speed limit will be in place on the road between the Countess roundabout and Longbarrow roundabout, with the lay-bys closed in between.
The dual carriageway will be reduced to a single lane between Countess Roundabout and Stonehenge Cottages.
Kathryn Wiltshire, National Highways' Resilience Planner for the South West, said: "We're anticipating traffic volumes to increase on the A303 around this event, and our aim is to keep the National Highways network running while keeping road users safe and informed.
"The traffic management will be in place for safety and to keep disruption to a minimum, and we advise all road users to check our traffic and travel information channels, plan their journeys and allow plenty of time."
Pedestrians are advised to use the designated, temporary crossing on the A303 at Stonehenge Cottages.
The site's car park will be vacated by noon on the Wednesday.
