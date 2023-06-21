Thousands welcome summer solstice at Stonehenge
Some 10,000 people have gathered to welcome the summer solstice at Stonehenge.
Druids and pagans joined a colourful mix of visitors to mark the longest day of the year at the ancient site in Salisbury.
On the solstice, the sun rises behind the entrance to the stone circle, and rays of light are channelled into the centre of the monument.
Many people travel from around the world to celebrate at the stones.
Stonehenge's distinctive formation aligns to both the midsummer sunrise and the midwinter sunset.
It is believed solstices have been celebrated there for thousands of years.
Janet Burns and Gill Richardson from County Durham joined the celebrations.
"I wasn't sure what to expect but it exceeded my expectations," Ms Burns said.
Ms Richardson added: "Amazing, absolutely amazing. Never experienced anything like it, it was just fantastic."
