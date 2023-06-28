Man jailed for deliberately driving at pedestrian in Devizes
A man who drove at a pedestrian after getting into a row in a car park has been jailed for 16 years.
Jake Johnson-Atcherley, 21, left the man with multiple breaks to his legs, a broken spine and a broken arm in the attack in Devizes last July.
The defendant, of Watson Close, Upavon, had been under investigation for another serious attack at the time.
He was jailed for two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent at Winchester Crown Court on Thursday.
Johnson-Atcherley was further sentenced for assault occasioning actual bodily harm for an offence committed while on bail.
The court heard that in July the defendant had gotten into a row with a woman walking her dog in the Station Road car park.
He then drove his vehicle, with three passengers inside, directly at the woman's partner before driving off at speed with a shattered windscreen.
The victim was thrown into the air and left with multiple broken bones and a head injury.
He was airlifted to Southmead Hospital in a critical condition and is still undergoing rehabilitation for his injuries.
Johnson-Atcherley, who pleaded guilty to the offences, was jailed for 16 years and was disqualified from driving for 10 years and eight months.
'Extremely violent offender'
He was also sentenced to eight months in jail, to run concurrently, for a previous incident at The Kebab House in Devizes where he punched a man multiple times in the face in the mistaken belief the victim had insulted his friend.
The victim suffered a dislocated arm and a severe break to his jaw.
A second man involved in the incident, 21-year-old Eddy Hitchcox, of Pans Lane, Devizes, was also involved in the attack at The Kebab House.
Hitchcox was sentenced to a two-year community order, 45 days rehabilitation, 150 hours of unpaid work after pleading guilty to grievous bodily harm without intent.
He was also ordered the pay the victim £1,000.
Johnson-Atcherley received an additional four month sentence to run concurrently for attacking a man in March this year, while on bail for the other two assaults.
He arranged to meet a friend in Marlborough before coaxing him out of sight of CCTV cameras and punching him repeatedly to the face over a £20 debt.
Det Con Simon Rogers, of Wiltshire Police, said: "Johnson-Atcherley is an extremely violent offender who has shown absolutely no remorse for his actions.
"In deliberately driving his vehicle at his victim, he left him with life changing injuries.
"The victim has shown incredible braveness and determination to initially survive the attack and to continue with his rehabilitation, nearly a year on from the incident."
Mr Rogers continued praised the members of the public who had helped the man mowed down by Johnson-Atcherley.
"Their quick-thinking inevitably saved his life," he said.
"All three of these incidents were incredibly frightening for the victims and I would like to thank them, and the witnesses, for their support with our enquiries to speak up and ensure this violent offender could be put before the courts."