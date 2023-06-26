Wiltshire Irish dance champion to fundraise for air ambulance
A paramedic who won the Irish Dance Championships will celebrate his win with a party to fundraise for Wiltshire Air Ambulance.
Leon Westcott, from Stratton in Swindon, has worked for South Western Ambulance Service (SWASFT) since 2021.
In April, he triumphed at the World Irish Dance Championships in Killarney, County Kerry.
The 23-year-old will now mark his win with a party in July to raise funds.
"It is tradition that the World Champion hosts a party in celebration of their win," he said.
Describing the World Irish Dance Championships event, Mr Westcott added: "Becoming the World Champion has been an absolute dream of mine and one that I never believed possible.
"Even when I won, it took some time to sink in. The contest featured dancers from all over the world, from nations you wouldn't expect to find Irish dancing."
He previously held major titles including fourth in the world, British champion and two-time Irish open champion.
Mr Westcott said he used Irish dancing to help him at work: "My job is very physical, lifting and supporting patients and spending lots of time on my feet. So, I actually use Irish dancing to keep my fitness up.
"Running up to the world championships, I was in dance training five days a week, often straight after a long shift of caring for patients across Wiltshire.
"My colleagues here at SWASFT are very excited to have the World Irish Dance Champion on the team. They're always asking me to show them a bit of Irish dancing."
Mr Westcott has been dancing all his life and attended performance schools in London, Wantage and Swindon.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wiltshire, he said: "It started when I was four years old.
"I tried ballet, tap, modern and it was Irish that really stuck.
"I committed myself to Irish dancing and nearly 20 years down the line, I managed to get to World Champion."
