Swindon: Delays to discharging patients causing A&E strain
A hospital's emergency department is under significant strain after facing challenges with discharging patients.
Great Western Hospital (GWH), in Swindon, has nearly 100 patients who are "medically fit for discharge" but are facing delays in getting home.
This is causing long waits in urgent care services while staff focus on those in a life-threatening condition.
"We are asking for your help to get loved ones home," said chief operating officer, Felicity Drewe.
"The delays to discharge is having an impact on our urgent and emergency care services."
The NHS trust said it had a 10% increase in patients attending urgent and emergency care on Tuesday.
The hospital declared a critical incident in January due to the same situation, amid reports a patient waited 99 hours on a hospital trolley.
"Staff continue to work closely with partners in the community, primary and social care to arrange ongoing care needs outside of a hospital environment," Ms Drewe added.
"If you're unwell or injured, please call NHS 111 in the first instance who can direct you to the right place for your healthcare needs, which might not always be hospital."
Health leaders in Wiltshire previously warned pressures on NHS services would not improve unless more people started working in social care.
In January, up to a quarter of hospital beds in the county were taken by patients waiting for outside care support.
Health leaders in the nearby local authority board for Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire have been given millions of pounds to help ease hospital bed-blocking.