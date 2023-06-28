New surgical robot used for first procedures in Swindon
A surgical robot purchased earlier this year has been used for its first procedures.
The robot, at Great Western Hospital in Swindon, will be used in general surgery, urology and gynaecology.
It will allow surgeons to conduct operations in a less invasive way and means people will not have to travel long distances for important surgery.
Consultant surgeon Roderick Alexander said: "We are extremely excited to have it here".
Mr Alexander, and fellow consultant surgeon Anwar Owais, have performed seven bowel operations with the robot so far.
Mr Alexander said he had been asking for a surgical robot for "some time".
"It's exciting, it's the future of surgery," he said.
Mr Owais added that the robot looked "a bit like an octopus".
"The whole point of the robot is that it mimics a human arm," he added.
"This is the new way of operating."
Across the Bath and North East Somerset, Swindon and Wiltshire Integrated Care Board region, a commitment has been made to invest in the latest technology, the Great Western Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said.
Chief operating officer at Great Western Hospital, Felicity Taylor-Drew, added: "This is about us being long-sighted for the future.
"A massive advantage is that it means less travel for patients.
"It's brilliant for the local people here."
