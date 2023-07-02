Wiltshire church hosts summer Christmas carol service
- Published
A church is hosting a summer Christmas carol service - something they have done for years.
The tradition started when the congregation of Monks Chapel, near Chippenham, could not get to the church one Christmas in 2010 due to deep snow.
They decided to record a Christmas service in summer to play during bad weather in winter.
The Reverend Gary Gotham said there was a "need" for a summer Christmas service so it could be enjoyed without stress.
"You can just enjoy the worship, the music, the mince pies - without all the financial stuff and family arguments," he said.
"People want the chance to enjoy Christmas without the stress of it."
He said last year more than 70 people came to the service.
This year, they will serve homemade mince pies and decorate the chapel with a Christmas tree.
Afterwards everyone can sit in the chapel's garden and enjoy the sunshine, he added.
"It is incredible," Mr Gotham said.
"We will try to make it as festive as we can."
The carol service starts at 14.45 BST at Monks Chapel between Corsham and Gastard.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk