Wiltshire athlete 'uses martial arts to fight epilepsy'
An athlete who "used martial arts to fight epilepsy" will represent Great Britain at the world's largest sporting event for the partially-sighted.
Evan Molloy, 24, from Devizes, was born with ocular albinism and diagnosed with epilepsy when he was four years old.
With the help of judo he has now been seizure-free for three years and will take on some of the world's best athletes.
"My journey has been one hell of a rollercoaster," Mr Molloy said.
"Through the discipline of judo, I have learnt my body is my most important tool, and I am so proud of where I am today."
Mr Molloy developed a passion for judo as a teenager and it soon became his "life and passion".
He was born with ocular albinism - a condition which causes severe visual impairment - yet he quickly became well-established in the sport.
But the growing effect of epilepsy saw his Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games dreams destroyed and it almost forced him to quit the sport altogether.
At its worst, his epilepsy caused him to have up to 40 seizures a week.
"It had a huge impact on my life, it was hindering my chance to perform to the best of my ability," Mr Molloy said.
"The fits became a vicious cycle of life."
But the discipline of judo and the support network he was introduced to allowed him to "use martial arts to fight epilepsy", he said.
Through the help of the British Judo Association and the Epilepsy Society he was able to learn more about his condition and how it impacts him.
He was then able to receive the appropriate medication.
"Now, nothing gets in the way of my dreams," Mr Molloy said.
He is preparing to take part in the IBSA games, a multi-sport event for the blind and partially sighted athletes, which will take place in August at the University of Birmingham.
"I am a little bit nervous but then it flicks straight to excitement - I cannot wait to do my country proud."