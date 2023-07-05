Chippenham traders sentenced following 'abysmal' roof installation
Two men have been given suspended sentences after their substandard roof installation left a home at risk of collapse.
John Sykes, 35, and William Birch, 38, pleaded guilty to one charge of fraud and two unfair trading offences.
A chartered surveyor described the work as "abysmal".
They were given a 12-month sentence, suspended for 24 months for fraud, and five months suspended for 24 months to run concurrently for unfair trading.
Their victim had responded to a flyer posted through their letterbox.
The work was carried out in June 2021 and involved replacing a flat roof and installing a Velux window.
Lloyd's Bank notified Wiltshire trading standards officers, concerned that their customer had fallen victim to rogue traders.
Chartered surveyors said the work was lacking "evidence of any basic skill or competence" and reported the works were unlikely to resist rainwater, and there was a strong possibility that the roof could buckle and collapse.
The pair, both from Chippenham, pleaded guilty at a hearing in April and were sentenced at Swindon Crown Court on 4 July when they were also ordered to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work.
'Cause misery'
Councillor Nick Holder, Wiltshire Council cabinet member for public protection said: "We want to warn residents to be cautious of anyone who turns up on their doorstep offering to do work.
"They can go on to cause misery and problems by cutting corners and carrying out work to unacceptable standards."
Mr Holder added: "We hope that this sentencing sends out a clear message to any traders contemplating similar treatment of consumers and empower any other victims."
Wiltshire Council said anyone who thinks they have been the victim of a rogue trader should contact the Citizens' Advice helpline.
