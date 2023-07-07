Thamesdown Hydrotherapy pool launches roof repair fundraiser
- Published
A charity-run hydrotherapy pool has launched a £100,000 fundraising appeal to replace its roof before winter.
Thamesdown Hydrotherapy pool in Swindon helps people referred by the NHS, SEND pupils and assisted living groups to rehabilitate or manage injuries.
Opened in 1979, it is used by more than 700 adults and children a week but its roof is in urgent need of repair.
Patient, Patrick King, said it brought him "back to life" after he was seriously injured in a car accident.
"I'll be honest. I didn't think I would be able to stand like I'm standing today," said the Swindon resident.
"I thought that was it for me and I'll be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life," added Mr King.
He told BBC Radio Wiltshire, when he was feeling "down and out" the facility lifted him up.
"It literally brought me back to life," said Mr King.
Hydrotherapy is used to treat conditions including arthritis, asthma, brain injuries, cerebral palsy and multiple sclerosis.
The facility is Swindon's only charity-run hydrotherapy pool and uses water heated to a temperature of 34 degrees to aid rehabilitation.
Manager Neil Montgomery calls it "magic water" and that without it people would not be able to heal and relieve pain.
"It is quite a social place and I think that's just as important as physical activity," he added.
Mr Montgomery said they had raised £30,000 of the money required and that it is vital to carry out the repairs before colder weather arrives.
"We were looking at ways to save energy during the energy crisis by using solar panels but realised the roof was in need of repair," he said.
"We need to replace the roof otherwise there won't be a roof to put the panels on and September and October will be our crunch time," added Mr Montgomery.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk