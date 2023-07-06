Swindon man admits murder after robbery victim dies
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to murder after the victim of a violent robbery died.
Paul Warren, 25, attacked Martin Brown in the Beechcroft Road area of Swindon on 27 January last year.
Police said Mr Brown, 54, had missed the last bus home after doing a supermarket shop, and was "punched repeatedly" by Warren who wanted his wallet and bank card PIN.
Mr Brown died in hospital 11 days later.
Warren, who entered his guilty plea at Bristol Crown Court on Thursday, was arrested after he was identified through CCTV footage.
He pleaded guilty to robbery and was then charged with murder when Mr Brown died.
'Totally cowardly'
Det Ch Insp Phil Walker said: "This was a completely random attack and Warren's actions were totally cowardly - he has devastated a family and all of those who knew Martin.
"Martin was left seriously injured - we believe he attempted to continue on his journey home, but collapsed in the street due to the severity of his injuries.
"He was later found and taken to hospital where he tragically died a few days later.
"Violence of this severity will not be tolerated. It causes fear within our community and I am hopeful that a lengthy custodial sentence will be handed to Warren when he next appears in court."
"I would like to take this opportunity to pay tribute to Martin's family, who have had their world turned upside down by Warren's actions."
Paul Warren of Victoria Road, Old Town, is due to be sentenced at Bristol Crown Court on 20 July.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk