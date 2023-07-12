Man jailed for sexual offences against baby in Swindon
- Published
A man has been sentenced for a string of child sex offences, which included crimes against a baby.
Rodney Morgan was jailed for 14 years at Swindon Crown Court on Thursday after pleading guilty to 15 offences.
The investigating Wiltshire Police officer said Morgan's crimes were "one of the most horrendous cases" she had dealt with in her 18 year career.
Morgan, 56, was living in Newport when he was arrested in September 2022 but had previously lived in Swindon.
This case has details which some readers may find upsetting. If you have been affected by the issues raised in this story help and support is available via the BBC Action Line
Morgan was first investigated after officers from Wiltshire Police's child internet exploitation team (CIET) received intelligence he had uploaded a child abuse image online.
It was during his police interview that the full extent of his offending came to light, including that he had filmed himself raping a baby.
Det Con Justine Parsons, of Wiltshire Police, described Morgan's crimes as "truly appalling".
'Completely abhorrent'
She said: "The abuse the victim - a baby - suffered at the hands of Morgan is completely abhorrent.
"Morgan filmed himself abusing an innocent baby on multiple occasions for his own sexual gratification.
"I am glad he has been given a lengthy jail sentence so he no longer poses a threat to babies and children."
Morgan pleaded guilty to the rape of a child, three counts of sexual assault of a child by penetration, one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted rape of a child.
He also admitted six counts of making indecent images of children relating to 8,985 images, and a count of distributing indecent images relating to 1,219 images.
The defendant further admitted two counts of taking an indecent image of a child.
