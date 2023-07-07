Man denies wildlife offences over Wiltshire fox hunt video
- Published
A man has denied wildlife offences relating to a video of a fox being thrown to a pack of hounds.
Alex Warden, 25, appeared at Salisbury Magistrates Court on Friday where he pleaded not guilty to hunting a wild mammal with dogs contrary to the Hunting Act 2004.
Warden, of North Bradley, Wiltshire, also denied causing unnecessary suffering to a protected animal.
The charges relate to footage that emerged in February of this year.
Warden chose to be tried by a jury at crown court, and will appear at Salisbury Crown Court for a case management hearing on 4 August.
The defendant was granted bail on the condition he does not participate in any trail hunting in Wiltshire.
