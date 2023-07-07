Swindon Empire Cinema owners thanks customers after closing
- Published
The owners of a cinema in Swindon have thanked customers for their support after shutting with immediate effect.
Empire Cinemas Swindon is closing because customer numbers have not returned to pre-pandemic levels and the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.
Six cinemas in the chain have closed, with eight continuing to trade as the administrators look for a buyer.
"It has been a difficult economic environment for every business," said Justin Ribbons, chief executive.
"Having exhausted all other available options for the business, we firmly believe that this process can be a platform to restructure the business and preserve as many of our cinemas and the maximum number of jobs as possible."
Administrators have been appointed and refunds for tickets bought online and those purchased at the box offices using a card will be refunded automatically.
"We are extremely grateful for your support over the years," added Mr Ribbons.
The remaining sites in Birmingham, Clydebank, High Wycombe, Ipswich and Sutton, and the two Tivoli-branded venues in Bath and Cheltenham, will continue to trade.
