Warminster man avoids jail over online child sex messages
- Published
A man who contacted a girl he believed to be 14 and tried to engage her in a sexual conversation online has avoided going to jail.
Gary Edge pleaded guilty to attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act.
He was sentenced to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, at Salisbury Crown Court.
The 46-year-old was also put on the sex offenders register for 10 years.
The court heard Edge, from Warminster, Wiltshire, had been communicating with what he believed to be a 14-year-old girl, between March and May 2022.
It was in fact an adult posing as a teenager who told Edge she was aged 14 but he continued trying to engage her in a sexual conversation.
He was charged after being arrested in June 2022.
Det Sgt Sam Hopkinson, of Wiltshire Police, said: "While there was fortunately no victim in this case, I would like to take this opportunity to encourage anyone who has suffered a sexual offence to please come forward and speak to us as soon as you can.
"Our specially-trained officers will treat you with sensitivity and compassion."
Edge must also comply with a six-month alcohol treatment requirement, a 20-day rehabilitation activity requirement and pay a victim surcharge of £156.
