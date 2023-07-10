Woman dies after falling from horse near Melksham
A woman has died after falling off her horse when it was apparently "spooked" by a motorbike, Wiltshire Police have said.
The incident happened at about 15:40 BST on Sunday at Bollands Hill near Seend, with the motorbike approaching from a blind bend, the force added.
The horse rider, a woman in her 50s from Melksham, suffered injuries and was declared dead at the scene.
Both the motorcyclist and the horse suffered minor injuries.
No arrests have been made, Wiltshire Police said.
Any witnesses to the incident have been asked to contact the force's serious collision investigation team.
