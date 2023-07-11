Large amount of waste dumped in Savernake Forest
A large amount of asbestos and waste has been dumped in a protected forest.
Wiltshire Council is appealing for information after the rubbish was found by a member of the public walking in Savernake Forest near Marlborough.
The council said there is around two tonnes of hazardous waste there, which will cost landowner Forestry England tens of thousands of pounds to safely remove.
It it believed the rubbish may have come from the Swindon area.
Savernake Forest is a Special Site of Scientific Interest (SSSI) as well as a registered historic park.
The history of the forest goes back for a thousand years.
Councillor Caroline Thomas, cabinet member for transport said: "Have you had any asbestos removed from your property recently or know of anyone who has?
"We suspect that the person who had the work done on their property would have expected the waste to be removed legally, as most of the asbestos is wrapped in plastic, so there has been some care to remove it safely from the property."
"It's appalling that someone should dump this dangerous waste in a Wiltshire forest, so we'd appeal to anyone who has any information to let us know in confidence," added Ms Thomas.
Anyone with information that leads to a conviction will receive a reward of up to £200, the council added.